Former Union minister P Chidambaram was on Saturday taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for a medical examination after he complained of stomach ache, NDTV reported. The Congress leader has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5 in connection with the INX Media case.

A special court in Delhi on Thursday had extended Chidambaram’s judicial custody till October 17. The Central Bureau of Investigation had sought extension of Chidambaram’s custody in the case. The court had then said Chidambaram should be taken to a hospital for a medical check up if he wanted one, and also allowed him to get home-cooked food in jail due to his medical ailments. Chidambaram in his petition had said that he had already lost 4 kg as he is not used to the food provided inside the jail.

Congress leader P Chidambaram has been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a medical check up after he complained of stomach ache. He has not been admitted yet. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/DHPn5LTA5n — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2019

The CBI has alleged that there were irregularities in the foreign direct investment clearance granted to INX Media by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time. The agency has submitted purported emails between INX Media and a company belonging to P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, claiming that these emails will “prove offences committed”.

The INX Media case is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, which filed a money laundering case in May 2017 against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media, and Indrani and Peter Mukerjea. The former owners of INX Media reportedly told the investigating agencies that Chidambaram had asked them to meet his son and help him with his business.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.