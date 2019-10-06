Elizabeth Warren, who is in the fray to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for the United States president’s post, said on Saturday that she was concerned about the situation in Kashmir. Her fellow Democrat contender, Bernie Sanders, has also made similar remarks in recent weeks.

Sharing a news report from Kashmir, Warren tweeted: “The US-India partnership has always been rooted in our shared democratic values. I’m concerned about recent events in Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions. The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected.”

Bernie Sanders had said at a public meeting on August 31 that India’s actions in Jammu and Kashmir after revoking its special constitutional status were “unacceptable”, and that he was deeply concerned about the situation in the Valley.

Sanders had said the crackdown on dissent in Kashmir “in the name of security” impedes the access to medical care. “Even many respected doctors in India have acknowledged that the Indian government restrictions on travel are threatening the life-saving care that patients need,” Sanders had said.

Both Warren and Sanders are members of the United States Senate. Another Democratic Party Senator, Chris Van Hollen, had claimed this week that he was denied permission by India to visit Kashmir to see the situation “first-hand”.

India had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. To prevent any disturbance to law and order, the government took leading Opposition politicians into custody and imposed restrictions on communications and public movement. Restrictions are being lifted gradually, but internet services in the Kashmir Valley remain largely blocked.

India has defended its actions in Kashmir, and maintains the state’s situation is an internal matter. The government continues to dismiss criticisms about the human rights situation in the state.

