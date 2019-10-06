A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Supreme Court to hear urgent plea against Aarey tree cutting on Monday: A Mumbai court released 29 protestors on conditional bail. Meanwhile, the city Metro project chief called the tree cuttings ‘inevitable’ destruction, and celebrities tweeted against the Bombay High Court decision.
  2. Second whistleblower with knowledge of Trump’s calls in Ukraine scandal speaks to intelligence head: The whistleblower, an intelligence officer himself, spoke to internal watchdog office chief Michael Atkinson, his lawyer said.
  3. National Conference leaders meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah two months after their detention: Farooq Abdullah flashed a victory sign to camerapersons as he posed with the delegation outside his Srinagar home.   
  4. Iraq prime minister’s Cabinet announces slew of reforms in attempt to curb massive protests: The reforms included land distribution, military enlistment, increased welfare stipends, and building large complexes to boost employment.   
  5. Two trainee pilots killed after private aircraft crashes in Vikarabad district in Telangana: The deceased pilots were identified as Prakash Vishal and Amanpreet Kaur, who had taken off from Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.   
  6. Protestors in PoK march towards LoC against India’s decision to abrogate special status for Kashmir: The march was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.  
  7. Centre hasn’t filed any sedition case against 49 individuals who wrote to PM, says Prakash Javadekar: On Friday, filmmaker Adoor Gopalkrishnan, one of the signatories, urged the government to introduce a law to stop mob killings.   
  8. AIADMK leader says police should book the wind for collapse of banner that killed Tamil Nadu techie: C Ponnaiyan said that former AIADMK councillor Jayagopal, who has been arrested, had not pulled the banner down on the victim himself.   
  9. On Bihar floods, JD(U) hits out at Giriraj Singh for criticism, calls him habitual offender: Singh had criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and held them responsible for the situation in the state.
  10. Soldier who was captured by Pakistan in 2016 quits Indian Army, alleges harassment: The soldier, who was handed over to India after four months of torture, said he was being harassed and looked at with suspicion. The Army refuted his charges.     