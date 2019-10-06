The big news: SC to hear plea against Aarey tree cutting on Monday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A second whistleblower has come forward in the Donald Trump-Ukraine case, and Omar and Farooq Abdullah met their party leaders after 2 months.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to hear urgent plea against Aarey tree cutting on Monday: A Mumbai court released 29 protestors on conditional bail. Meanwhile, the city Metro project chief called the tree cuttings ‘inevitable’ destruction, and celebrities tweeted against the Bombay High Court decision.
- Second whistleblower with knowledge of Trump’s calls in Ukraine scandal speaks to intelligence head: The whistleblower, an intelligence officer himself, spoke to internal watchdog office chief Michael Atkinson, his lawyer said.
- National Conference leaders meet Farooq, Omar Abdullah two months after their detention: Farooq Abdullah flashed a victory sign to camerapersons as he posed with the delegation outside his Srinagar home.
- Iraq prime minister’s Cabinet announces slew of reforms in attempt to curb massive protests: The reforms included land distribution, military enlistment, increased welfare stipends, and building large complexes to boost employment.
- Two trainee pilots killed after private aircraft crashes in Vikarabad district in Telangana: The deceased pilots were identified as Prakash Vishal and Amanpreet Kaur, who had taken off from Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Sunday morning.
- Protestors in PoK march towards LoC against India’s decision to abrogate special status for Kashmir: The march was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.
- Centre hasn’t filed any sedition case against 49 individuals who wrote to PM, says Prakash Javadekar: On Friday, filmmaker Adoor Gopalkrishnan, one of the signatories, urged the government to introduce a law to stop mob killings.
- AIADMK leader says police should book the wind for collapse of banner that killed Tamil Nadu techie: C Ponnaiyan said that former AIADMK councillor Jayagopal, who has been arrested, had not pulled the banner down on the victim himself.
- On Bihar floods, JD(U) hits out at Giriraj Singh for criticism, calls him habitual offender: Singh had criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and held them responsible for the situation in the state.
- Soldier who was captured by Pakistan in 2016 quits Indian Army, alleges harassment: The soldier, who was handed over to India after four months of torture, said he was being harassed and looked at with suspicion. The Army refuted his charges.