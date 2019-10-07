Top news: No more trees to be cut in Mumbai's Aarey till October 21, says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government not to cut anymore trees at Aarey Colony in Mumbai, and maintain status quo. The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Rishav Ranjan against the cutting of trees for a metro car shed project in Aarey Colony. The matter will be taken up next by the Forest Bench of the Supreme Court on October 21.
Peoples Democratic Party leaders in Jammu deferred a meeting with detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti late on Sunday, hours after declaring that a delegation would meet her on Monday. This came on the day a National Conference delegation from Jammu met party chief Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah.
If NRC won’t affect Bangladesh, how will India deal with 19 lakh ‘non-citizens’, asks P Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday questioned the Centre on the National Register of Citizens, which excluded 19 lakh people who failed to prove their citizenship. The former Union minister, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a corruption case, asked how the government planned to deal with those declared “non-citizens”.
Fund flows to commercial sector fell 88% in April-September, shows slowdown in investment: RBI data
Fund flows from lending institutions to the commercial sector have declined as much as 88% till mid-September in this financial year, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report on Friday. Such flows collapsed from Rs 7.36 lakh crore between April and mid-September 2018 to Rs 90,995 crore in the same period this year.
NRC: Gauhati High Court pulls up foreigners tribunal in Morigaon, sets aside 57 orders
The Gauhati High Court has pulled up a foreigners tribunal in Assam that will deliver the final judgement for those excluded from the National Register of Citizens, The Indian Express reported on Monday. The court indicted the functioning of the tribunals while setting aside 57 of its orders in Morigaon district.
Aarey: Supreme Court asks Maharashtra government not to cut anymore trees
Jammu and Kashmir: Jaish-e-Mohammad member arrested in Baramulla, say police
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad member in Baramulla district, PTI reported quoting the police. He had reportedly joined the terror outfit a month ago.
“Mohsin Manzoor Salhea, a resident of Arampora-Azadgunj area, was arrested on a credible input during an anti-militant operation in Baramulla town,” said a police spokesperson. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.
PoK protestors stopped from marching towards Line of Control against scrapping special status
Demonstrators from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, protesting against India’s decision to abrogate special status for the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls, were stopped on Sunday from marching towards the Line of Control with India, PTI reported. The protestors, comprised of mostly youngsters, marched from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s capital city of Muzaffarabad to the town of Garhi Dupatta on Saturday and had stayed overnight.
J&K: Peoples Democratic Party delegation defers meeting with detained chief Mehbooba Mufti
Artist Shireen Mody found dead in Goa home, police suspect gardener who died in escape attempt
A 65-year-old artist was found dead in her bungalow-cum-studio in Arpora village of north Goa on Sunday, PTI reported. Police suspect artist Shireen Mody’s gardener, Praful Jana, murdered her and then died while trying to escape the scene.
Aarey tree cutting: Supreme Court to hear urgent plea on Monday
The Supreme Court on Sunday said it will hear a plea against the cutting of trees for a metro car shed project in Aarey Colony in Mumbai, on an urgent basis on Monday, Bar and Bench reported.
The court said a special bench has been constituted to hear the plea, filed by a person called Rishav Ranjan, against the felling of trees. It added that the plea has been registered as a public interest litigation.