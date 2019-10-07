Activists and Opposition leaders in Maharashtra on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay order on cutting trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony area. They also criticised the authorities’ decision to start cutting trees to clear the space for a metro car shed on Saturday, PTI reported.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd officials had started razing the trees in the cover of darkness on Friday night, hours after the Bombay High Court had dismissed four petitions filed by NGOs and activists challenging the decision to allow the cutting of 2,646 trees. Police arrested 29 people during the subsequent protests, and they were released on bail on Sunday.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule said the haste with which the government acted over the weekend in cutting the trees is condemnable. “The Supreme Court decision on #Aarey is welcome,” the Lok Sabha member from Baramati constituency said in a tweet. “However what is worrying is the admission of the Maharashtra government in the SC that the necessary number of trees have already been cut.”

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Shiv Sena for the felling of the trees. “The Supreme Court’s order is a tight slap on the face of BJP-Shiv Sena government that has tried to suppress the voice of the common man and activists protesting against Aarey tree felling,” the senior Congress leader said.

The top court on Monday heard the case despite Dussehra holidays after a group of law students wrote to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, asking him to intervene and stop the cutting of trees. “Don’t cut anything now,” the court told the authorities.

The matter will be taken up next by the forest bench of the Supreme Court on October 21.

Aarey trees > Kashmiri lives https://t.co/mzsaC4e7zL — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 7, 2019

The haste with which the Maharashtra Government acted over the weekend in cutting the trees is condemnable.@ConserveAarey @saveaarey (2/2) — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 7, 2019

