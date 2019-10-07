A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Mumbai Metro says 2,141 trees have been cut in Aarey Colony, promises to respect Supreme Court stay on felling: Meanwhile, Opposition parties welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision.
  2. Fund flows to commercial sector fell 88% in April-September, shows slowdown in investment, says RBI data: Meanwhile, the Congress said the BJP government must move beyond ‘piecemeal approach’ to solve the ‘economic mess’
  3. Nobel Prize for Medicine jointly awarded to three researchers from US, UK for their work on cells: William G Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J Ratcliffe and Gregg L Semenza discovered how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability. 
  4. ‘Modi does not have the breadth of vision about multireligious, multiethnic India,’ says Amartya Sen: In an interview to ‘The New Yorker’, the Nobel laureate said everything today was dominated by a ‘hard-nosed, hard-Hindutva thinking’.
  5. Shiv Sena chief admits to making compromise in alliance with BJP for Maharashtra Assembly polls: Uddhav Thackeray said that the state will get a Shiv Sena chief minister one day.
  6. India gets first tranche of Swiss bank account details, say reports: Switzerland shared the details under the automatic information exchange framework between the two countries.   
  7. Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy says BJP has failed to meet expectations of farmers hit by floods: Meanwhile, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, said on Monday that he will lead a march in Bengaluru on October 10. 
  8. If NRC won’t affect Bangladesh, how will India deal with 19 lakh ‘non-citizens’, asks P Chidambaram: The former Union minister’s family tweeted on his behalf as he is in prison.   
  9. British PM tells European Union it should urgently discuss his latest proposal on Brexit: On Sunday, Boris Johnson met the French president, who told him that the EU will decide at the end of the week whether a Brexit deal is still possible.   
  10. Afghan Taliban free three Indians in exchange for 11 members of the terrorist group, say reports: Taliban officials refused to confirm whether the released prisoners had been held by Afghan authorities or US forces in Afghanistan.   