A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Rajnath Singh reaches Paris to receive first Rafale fighter jet, will meet President Macron: However, the first batch of four jets will arrive in India only by May next year.
  2. Jammu and Kashmir government advisory asking tourists to leave Valley to be lifted from Thursday: The restrictions were implemented before the Centre’s decision to scrap special status for the state under Article 370 of the Constitution.
  3. Mumbai Metro says 2,141 trees have been cut in Aarey Colony, promises to respect Supreme Court stay on felling: Meanwhile, Opposition parties welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision.
  4. Kashmir is in Pakistan’s blood, says Pervez Musharraf, warns of ‘befitting response’: The former military ruler said Pakistan will stand with Kashmiris no matter what happens.
  5. Nobel Prize for Medicine jointly awarded to three researchers from US, UK for their work on cells: William G Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J Ratcliffe and Gregg L Semenza discovered how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.
  6. India gets first tranche of Swiss bank account details, say reports: Switzerland shared the details under the automatic information exchange framework between the two countries.
  7. British PM tells European Union it should urgently discuss his latest proposal on Brexit: On Sunday, Boris Johnson met the French president, who told him that the EU will decide at the end of the week whether a Brexit deal is still possible.
  8. Afghan Taliban free three Indians in exchange for 11 members of the terrorist group, say reports: Taliban officials refused to confirm whether the released prisoners had been held by Afghan authorities or US forces in Afghanistan.
  9. Ajay Kumar Lallu appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief: Lallu is a Congress MLA from the Tamkuhi Raj constituency. He will succeed Raj Babbar, who resigned in May.
  10. Trump says he will ‘obliterate’ the Turkish economy if it does something he considers wrong in Syria: The United States president said his country had done far more in Syria than any other country, including the ‘capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate’.