The big news: Rajnath Singh to receive first Rafale jet in France today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: J&K government will on Thursday lift advisory asking tourists to leave Valley, and Mumbai Metro said 2,141 trees were cut in Aarey Colony.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajnath Singh reaches Paris to receive first Rafale fighter jet, will meet President Macron: However, the first batch of four jets will arrive in India only by May next year.
- Jammu and Kashmir government advisory asking tourists to leave Valley to be lifted from Thursday: The restrictions were implemented before the Centre’s decision to scrap special status for the state under Article 370 of the Constitution.
- Mumbai Metro says 2,141 trees have been cut in Aarey Colony, promises to respect Supreme Court stay on felling: Meanwhile, Opposition parties welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision.
- Kashmir is in Pakistan’s blood, says Pervez Musharraf, warns of ‘befitting response’: The former military ruler said Pakistan will stand with Kashmiris no matter what happens.
- Nobel Prize for Medicine jointly awarded to three researchers from US, UK for their work on cells: William G Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J Ratcliffe and Gregg L Semenza discovered how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.
- India gets first tranche of Swiss bank account details, say reports: Switzerland shared the details under the automatic information exchange framework between the two countries.
- British PM tells European Union it should urgently discuss his latest proposal on Brexit: On Sunday, Boris Johnson met the French president, who told him that the EU will decide at the end of the week whether a Brexit deal is still possible.
- Afghan Taliban free three Indians in exchange for 11 members of the terrorist group, say reports: Taliban officials refused to confirm whether the released prisoners had been held by Afghan authorities or US forces in Afghanistan.
- Ajay Kumar Lallu appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief: Lallu is a Congress MLA from the Tamkuhi Raj constituency. He will succeed Raj Babbar, who resigned in May.
- Trump says he will ‘obliterate’ the Turkish economy if it does something he considers wrong in Syria: The United States president said his country had done far more in Syria than any other country, including the ‘capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate’.