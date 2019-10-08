A look at the headlines right now:

France hands over first Rafale fighter jet, Rajnath Singh says it’s a ‘historic day’ for India: The first batch of four jets, however, will arrive in India only by May next year. Lynching is a ‘western construct’ used to defame India, claims RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said ‘it’s a lie to say RSS has nothing to do with lynchings’.

Nobel Prize in Physics goes to James Peebles, Michel Mayor, Didier Queloz for work in cosmology: Peebles got the prize for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology and Mayor and Queloz for their discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.

Shashi Tharoor writes to Modi after FIR against celebrities, says don’t let ‘mann ki baat’ become ‘maun ki baat’: Actor Kamal Haasan also condemned the FIR, and Kerala Left organisations sent Modi 1.5 lakh copies of the same open letter. US House panel says it is time for India to lift curbs in J&K, give Kashmiris same rights as other Indians: Over 250 eminent citizens called the situation unacceptable, urged PM to roll back restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defended his criticism of India.

United Nations may run out of money by October-end, says Secretary General Antonio Guterres: He said the world body is running a deficit of $230 million, as of the end of September.

Job losses and business shutdowns are a reality in India today, says Uddhav Thackeray: The Shiv Sena chief also attacked the BJP government in Maharashtra for the felling of trees in Aarey Milk Colony.

‘Previous governments did nothing for OBCs, Modi formed panel to address problems,’ says Amit Shah: The Bharatiya Janata Party President also praised the prime minister for scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status.

Sanjiv Bhatt’s bail plea rejected as he does not respect courts or the truth, says Gujarat HC: Justice Bela Trivedi said she was satisfied about the conviction of the applicant for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says they will call upon China for help with protests if necessary: She said the government had no plans at present to use colonial-era emergency powers to introduce more new laws.



