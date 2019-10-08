The big news: Rajnath Singh receives India’s first Rafale jet in France, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said lynching was a western construct used to defame India, and the Nobel for physics was awarded to three people.
A look at the headlines right now:
- France hands over first Rafale fighter jet, Rajnath Singh says it’s a ‘historic day’ for India: The first batch of four jets, however, will arrive in India only by May next year.
- Lynching is a ‘western construct’ used to defame India, claims RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said ‘it’s a lie to say RSS has nothing to do with lynchings’.
- Nobel Prize in Physics goes to James Peebles, Michel Mayor, Didier Queloz for work in cosmology: Peebles got the prize for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology and Mayor and Queloz for their discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.
- Shashi Tharoor writes to Modi after FIR against celebrities, says don’t let ‘mann ki baat’ become ‘maun ki baat’: Actor Kamal Haasan also condemned the FIR, and Kerala Left organisations sent Modi 1.5 lakh copies of the same open letter.
- US House panel says it is time for India to lift curbs in J&K, give Kashmiris same rights as other Indians: Over 250 eminent citizens called the situation unacceptable, urged PM to roll back restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defended his criticism of India.
- United Nations may run out of money by October-end, says Secretary General Antonio Guterres: He said the world body is running a deficit of $230 million, as of the end of September.
- Job losses and business shutdowns are a reality in India today, says Uddhav Thackeray: The Shiv Sena chief also attacked the BJP government in Maharashtra for the felling of trees in Aarey Milk Colony.
- ‘Previous governments did nothing for OBCs, Modi formed panel to address problems,’ says Amit Shah: The Bharatiya Janata Party President also praised the prime minister for scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status.
- Sanjiv Bhatt’s bail plea rejected as he does not respect courts or the truth, says Gujarat HC: Justice Bela Trivedi said she was satisfied about the conviction of the applicant for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says they will call upon China for help with protests if necessary: She said the government had no plans at present to use colonial-era emergency powers to introduce more new laws.
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.