A look at the headlines right now:

China tells Pakistan it is observing Kashmir situation, India reiterates that it is an internal matter: Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly told Pakistan’s Imran Khan that ‘relevant parties’ can solve the Kashmir problem through peaceful dialogue. Dearness allowance for central government employees and pensioners hiked from 12% to 17%: The government said the allowance was raised to compensate for the rise in prices. The Cabinet also approved a rehabilitation package for PoK families that initially settled outside J&K. In Haryana election rally, Amit Shah says all illegal migrants will be evicted before next General Elections: The Union home minister criticised the Congress’ stance on Article 370 and the shastra puja performed by Rajnath Singh on the Rafale jet in France. Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to US and Japanese researchers for developing lithium-ion batteries: Scientists John B Goodenough, M Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino have won the prize, said the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

India should not ‘terrorise’ us with tax rules, Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh: Safran Aircraft Engines Chief Executive Officer Olivier Andries told Singh during a presentation near Paris that the firm plans to invest $150 million in India.

Congress to boycott J&K Block Development Council elections: The party said this was in view of the ‘indifferent’ attitude of the state administration and detention of senior party leaders in the Valley. Activist Shehla Rashid quit electoral politics, saying she could not legitimise ‘brutal suppression’. MTNL employees plan protests in Delhi, Mumbai against non-payment of salaries: They announced a lunch-hour demonstration on October 10 and October 16.

Southwest monsoon has begun its retreat after longest-recorded delay, says weather department: The weather department added that conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of the monsoon from some more parts of northwest India over the next two days. Russia used social media to help Donald Trump in 2016 elections, finds US intelligence committee: It also cautioned of a potential repeat of Moscow’s meddling in next year’s presidential elections. Share indices snap six-day losing streak, Sensex surges over 600 points: Private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank led the gains.