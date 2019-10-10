Top news: India says Kashmir is not for others to comment on after Xi mentions it to Imran Khan
The biggest stories of the day.
India on Wednesday reiterated that Kashmir was its internal matter after reports said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had discussed it with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Ministry of External Affairs said that other countries should not comment on India’s internal affairs.
Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that his party needed to do a bit of introspection. The Congress leader was reacting to party colleague and senior leader Salman Khurshid’s remark that there was a “leadership vacuum” in the party.
Live updates
‘Congress needs introspection, some correctives,’ says party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia
Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that his party needed to do a bit of introspection, PTI reported. The Congress leader was reacting to party colleague and senior leader Salman Khurshid’s remark that there was a “leadership vacuum” in the party.
Chennai techie’s death: Woman’s father demands ‘maximum punishment’ for illegal hoardings
A Chennai man moved the Madras High Court on Wednesday to seek a special law against illegal hoardings after his daughter died when one such object fell on her head last month. The father of 23-year-old techie Subhashree sought “maximum punishment” for those who put such banners.
Coal India fourth worst polluter among state-owned companies since 1965: Global study
Coal India has been the fourth most polluting government-owned company in the world in terms of carbon emissions since 1965, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. An analysis by the Climate Accountability Institute in the United States showed that just 20 fossil fuel companies have accounted for 35% of all carbon emissions in the world in this period.
Sedition case against 49 celebrities is ‘maliciously false’, will be closed: Bihar Police
The Bihar Police on Wednesday ordered closure of the sedition case filed against 49 celebrities who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn mob lynchings in July. The case was found to “maliciously false”. The police also said that the complainant, Sudhir Ojha, will be charged with filing frivolous complaints.
J&K: China tells Pakistan it is observing situation, India reiterates that it is an internal matter
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and that other countries should not comment on its internal affairs. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar made the remarks after Chinese President Xi Jinping told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that Beijing was observing the situation in Kashmir.