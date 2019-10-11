Top news: Mamallapuram readies itself for second informal summit between Xi Jinping and PM Modi
The second informal summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held in the coastal town of Mamallapuram, near Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai, on Friday. Xi is expected to reach Chennai around 2 pm.
At least seven people were killed when a private bus ran over them in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Friday morning, according to reports. The victims were sleeping on a pavement near Ganga ghat in Narora town.
Seven people were crushed to death when a private bus ran over them in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Friday morning. The driver of the bus is absconding, said the police. The accident took place when the victims – four women and three children – were sleeping on a pavement near Ganga ghat in Narora town.
Noted saxophone player Kadri Gopalnath dies at 69 in Mangaluru
Famous saxophonist Kadri Gopalnath died at a private hospital in Mangaluru in Karnataka early on Friday. He was 69. Gopalnath, one of the pioneers of Carnatic music on the saxophone, is among the few Carnatic musicians to have performed at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will reach Chennai around 2 pm on Friday for the second India-China informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This came two days after Xi met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing, during which they spoke about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi and Xi will visit the 7th century Shore Temple in the town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.
Kashmir: Jeremy Corbyn’s version of meeting ‘twisted’, says UK unit of Congress
The United Kingdom unit of the Indian Overseas Congress on Thursday called Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s version of their discussions on Kashmir “twisted” and said the situation in the state is an internal matter of India. Indian Overseas Congress Spokesperson Sudhakar Goud said his team also expressed its opposition to the emergency resolution on Jammu and Kashmir that the Labour Party adopted at its annual conference in September.
Oil firms tell Air India to make monthly payment by October 18; threaten to stop supply otherwise
Public sector oil companies on Thursday issued an ultimatum to Air India, asking it to make the monthly lump sum payment by October 18, failing which fuel supply to the national carrier at six airports will be stopped. In a letter to Air India, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited said: “The outstanding has not come down considerably in the absence of the committed monthly lump sum payment.”
Gurugram: Bajrang Dal member shot by alleged cow smugglers
The Manesar district convenor of the Bajrang Dal was on Wednesday shot in the chest while he was chasing alleged cow smugglers in Gurugram. The man, identified as Monu, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The police said the incident took place around 3 am after Monu received a tip about four cows allegedly being transported illegally.