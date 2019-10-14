The big news: Restrictions imposed in Ayodhya as SC hearing ends this week, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rajnath Singh criticised the Congress for mocking shashtra puja for Rafale jet, and Ravi Shankar Prasad withdrew his statement on the economy.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Restrictive orders imposed as Supreme Court hearings in Ayodhya land dispute case to end this week: Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in place till December 10.
- Rajnath Singh criticises Congress for mocking Rafale ‘shastra puja’, says its remarks boost Pakistan: The defence minister urged the people of Haryana to give the Opposition party a ‘befitting reply’ in next week’s Assembly elections.
- Ravi Shankar Prasad retracts comment about Bollywood box-office takings and GDP slowdown: In a series of tweets, the Union law minister claimed his comments were ‘completely twisted out of context’.
- Two TSRTC employees commit suicide amid mounting protests in Telangana: The Telangana High Court will hear a case in connection with the strike on Tuesday.
- At election rally in Maharashtra, PM Narendra Modi challenges Opposition to bring back Article 370: Meanwhile, at another rally in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government people to watch the moon when they ask for jobs.
- Kashmiris are resisting government ‘through satyagraha’, claims fact-finding report: Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan and sociologist Nandini Sundar prepared the document on the basis of their visit to the Valley from October 5 to 9.
- Man suspected to be a thief, lynched in Howrah district; two beaten up in Malda: The police have detained a person for questioning in connection with the Howrah incident.
- World Bank lowers India’s growth rate projection to 6% amid economic slowdown: Meanwhile, Raghuram Rajan said India’s fiscal deficit concealed a lot, may push economy to ‘worrisome situation’.
- Western standards of human rights do not apply to India, says Home Minister Amit Shah: He also said fewer RTI queries are a proof of a transparent system of governance.
- Indian Navy deploys two warships to Japan even as toll from Typhoon Hagibis rises to 26: Almost half a million homes in the country are without power, and at least nine people are missing.