The big news: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee worried about slowing growth, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: RBI raised PMC Bank customers’ withdrawal limit to Rs 40,000, and postpaid mobile services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir after 72 days.
A look at the headlines right now:
- GDP growth slowdown ‘is a very serious concern’, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee tells CNBC-TV18: The economist, who won the prize along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, said the government should conduct pilot studies and evaluate poverty alleviation policies before implementing them.
- RBI raises PMC Bank customers’ withdrawal limit from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000: Meanwhile, a court in Mumbai on Monday extended till October 16 the police custody of HDIL Directors Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, and PMC Bank former Chairperson Waryam Singh.
- Postpaid mobile services in Kashmir restored after 72 days: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said boys and girls in Kashmir can now talk to each other on phone after postpaid mobile services resumed.
- Zakir Naik inspired most of the 127 people arrested for suspected links to Islamic State, says NIA: Thirty three such suspects were arrested from Tamil Nadu, 19 from Uttar Pradesh, and 17 from Kerala, said the agency’s Inspector-General Alok Mittal.
- VHP denied permission to light lamps at disputed site in Ayodhya, told to approach Supreme Court: The district commissioner said ‘no religious activity beyond the Supreme Court’s mandate on the issue will be allowed’.
- Retail inflation rose to an 11-month high of 3.99% in September, shows data: Consumer Price Index-based inflation in rural areas stood at 3.24%, and at 4.78% in urban areas.
- ‘You will see PM Modi with Trump but never with farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi at Haryana election rally: The prime minister claimed Opposition parties in the state were crumbling and their attempts to unite against the BJP were falling apart.
- ‘Pakistan must prevent militant activities on its soil, prosecute Hafiz Saeed,’ says US: Alice Wells comments came at a time when the global anti-terror watchdog is holding meetings to decide if Islamabad should be retained in the ‘grey list’.
- Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband says Centre is in ‘denial mode’ about economic slowdown: In an op-ed article in ‘The Hindu’, economist Parakala Prabhakar advised the BJP to ‘wholly embrace’ the PV Narasimha Rao-Manmohan Singh economic architecture.
- Xi Jinping warns of ‘bodies smashed, bones ground to powder’ amid Hong Kong protest: During his visit to Nepal, the president said external forces supporting the division of China ‘can only be regarded as delusional’.