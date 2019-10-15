A look at the headlines right now:

  1. GDP growth slowdown ‘is a very serious concern’, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee tells CNBC-TV18: The economist, who won the prize along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, said the government should conduct pilot studies and evaluate poverty alleviation policies before implementing them.
  2. US orders sanctions against Turkey, Trump says he is prepared to ‘swiftly destroy’ its economy: The president added that he had issued an order to immediately freeze negotiations on a US-Turkey trade deal and reimpose tariffs of 50% on Turkish steel.
  3. Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo share 2019 Booker Prize as judges ‘flout rules’: Evaristo is the first black woman to win the prize, while 79-year-old Atwood is now the oldest person to get the award.
  4. RBI raises PMC Bank customers’ withdrawal limit from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000: Meanwhile, a court in Mumbai on Monday extended till October 16 the police custody of HDIL Directors Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, and PMC Bank former Chairperson Waryam Singh.
  5. Red Corner Notices issued against Nirav Modi’s brothers in PNB scam no longer visible on Interpol site: It is not clear whether the notices were executed or withdrawn.
  6. IAS officer among five UP officials suspended because of alleged negligence in managing cow shelter: Chief Secretary RK Tiwari alleged that the officials in Maharajganj district falsified figures at a state-run cow shelter in Nichlaul tehsil.
  7. Postpaid mobile services in Kashmir restored after 72 days: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said boys and girls in Kashmir can now talk to each other on phone after postpaid mobile services resumed.
  8. Police name 51 people, including Umbha village head and his brothers, in chargesheet in Sonbhadra killings: Eleven Adivasis were killed by village head Yagyadutt Bhuriya and his associates over a land dispute in Umbha on July 17.
  9. Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband says Centre is in ‘denial mode’ about economic slowdown: In an op-ed article in ‘The Hindu’, economist Parakala Prabhakar advised the BJP to ‘wholly embrace’ the PV Narasimha Rao-Manmohan Singh economic architecture.
  10. Xi Jinping warns of ‘bodies smashed, bones ground to powder’ amid Hong Kong protest: During his visit to Nepal, the president said external forces supporting the division of China ‘can only be regarded as delusional’.