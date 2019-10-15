Top news: Policies are created in India for the sake of politics, says Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee
Sonbhadra killings: Police name 51 people, including village head and his brothers, in chargesheet
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday named 51 people in a chargesheet filed in connection with the killing of 11 Adivasi farmers in Sonbhadra district’s Umbha village in July. The Adivasis were attacked by a village head and his associates on July 17 over a land dispute. The police had later arrested 65 people. The chargesheet, filed in a local court in Sonbhadra, said village head Yagyadutt Bhuriya, his brothers Nidhidutt, Devdutt and a person named Vijay shot at the Adivasis.
J&K: Suspected militants have killed a truck driver in Shopian, assaulted orchard owner, say reports
Suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir killed a truck driver in the state’s Shopian district on Monday. The truck driver, identified as Shrief Khan, was transporting apples. The suspected militants also beat the owner of the orchard from which the apples had been plucked. The Jammu-bound truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, was set on fire.
PNB scam: Red Corner Notices issued against Nirav Modi’s brothers no longer visible on Interpol site
Red Corner Notices issued against diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s brothers Neeshal Modi and Nehal Modi are no longer displayed on Interpol’s website. It is not clear whether the notices – issued in connection with the Punjab National Bank scam – were executed or withdrawn.
UP: IAS officer among five officials suspended because of alleged negligence in managing cow shelter
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday suspended five officials in Maharajganj district, including the magistrate, because of alleged irregularities in a cow protection programme. The state’s Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said the officials were suspended for falsifying figures and negligence at a state-run cow shelter. Chief Minister Adityanath has instructed officials to take disciplinary action against the five officers.
‘Boys and girls can now talk to each other,’ says J&K governor after postpaid mobile services resume
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said boys and girls in the state would now be able to speak to each other as mobile phone services were restored. Postpaid mobile phone connections were restored in the Valley on Monday, 72 days after restrictions were imposed ahead of the Centre’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir special constitutional status. Internet services, however, are still down.
PMC Bank crisis: RBI raises customers’ withdrawal limit from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday increased the withdrawal limit for account holders of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000. The central bank said: “With the above relaxation, about 77% of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance.”
GDP growth slowdown ‘is a very serious concern’, says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee
Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee on Monday said that the decline in Gross Domestic Product growth rate, which slipped to 5% in the April to June quarter, was a big concern. The Nobel laureate said the Indian government should conduct pilot studies and evaluate poverty alleviation policies before implementing them. He said there was a willingness in India to announce new policies because they “sound good” or have a political purpose.