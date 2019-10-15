A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation from West Bengal met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday to urge him to intervene in the state, alleging that constitutional machinery in the state had broken down, PTI reported.

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the party told the president about the murder of three members of a family in Murshidabad. The BJP has claimed that the man who was killed was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker. However, his family has denied the claim. The state police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing Bandhu Prakash Pal, his wife Beauty Pal and their son over an insurance policy dispute.

BJP leader Mukul Roy told reporters that more than 89 people with links to his party had been killed since the panchayat elections in 2018. He claimed that more than 35 of them were murdered after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23. The BJP won 18 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Roy told PTI that the Trinamool Congress government was implicating BJP workers in “false cases”. He claimed that more than 20,000 workers of the saffron party in the state were in jail. “West Bengal suffers from anarchism and the law-and-order situation is very alarming,” Roy alleged. “There is a constitutional breakdown in the state. We sought the intervention of the president.”

The BJP delegation which met Kovind also included Union minister Debashree Chaudhuri, and parliamentarians SS Ahluwalia, Swapan Dasgupta and Raju Bista.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.