A look at the headlines right now:

IMF slashes India’s GDP growth projection to 6.1% for 2019-’20, cites ‘sector-specific weaknesses’: The fund’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath claimed major economies were slowing down because of ‘idiosyncratic reasons’ but were expected to recover in 2020.

P Chidambaram will be arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in INX Media case, say reports: The Congress leader, who was arrested by CBI on August 21, is in Tihar Jail at present. Farooq Abdullah’s sister, daughter among women detained after protests break out in Srinagar: Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police refuted Amit Shah’s claim that Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti were booked under PSA.

RBI reveals no Rs 2,000 note printed this year as NIA says high quality fake currency has resurfaced: The move to print fewer Rs 2,000 notes is seen as an attempt to prevent hoarding of the high-value currency and curb black money.

‘Tomorrow is the last day of hearing,’ says CJI Ranjan Gogoi in Ayodhya case: Muslim petitioners asked Supreme Court to restore Babri mosque, said they own the land. In Maharashtra poll manifesto, BJP proposes Bharat Ratna for Savarkar and five crore jobs: The saffron party also promised to confer India’s highest civilian award on social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

West Bengal governor says he was insulted at Durga Puja event hosted by CM Mamata Banerjee: Jagdeep Dhankar claimed he was made to sit on a separate stage during the programme on October 11, and was not shown on television even for a second.

Modi promises to stop water from flowing to Pakistan, bring it back for farmers in Haryana: The prime minister accused the Congress of spreading lies about the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status.

ED summons NCP leader Praful Patel for questioning about alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim’s aide: The former aviation minister, who was allegedly involved in a property deal with Iqbal Mirchi in 2006, claimed he had not received ‘any notice or summons’. Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo share 2019 Booker Prize as judges ‘flout rules’: Evaristo is the first black woman to win the prize, while 79-year-old Atwood is now the oldest person to get the award.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.