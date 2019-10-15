The big news: IMF downgrades India’s growth projection in 2019-’20 to 6.1%, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Enforcement Directorate may arrest P Chidambaram on Wednesday, and Farooq Abdullah’s sister and daughter were detained in Srinagar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- IMF slashes India’s GDP growth projection to 6.1% for 2019-’20, cites ‘sector-specific weaknesses’: The fund’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath claimed major economies were slowing down because of ‘idiosyncratic reasons’ but were expected to recover in 2020.
- P Chidambaram will be arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in INX Media case, say reports: The Congress leader, who was arrested by CBI on August 21, is in Tihar Jail at present.
- Farooq Abdullah’s sister, daughter among women detained after protests break out in Srinagar: Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police refuted Amit Shah’s claim that Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti were booked under PSA.
- RBI reveals no Rs 2,000 note printed this year as NIA says high quality fake currency has resurfaced: The move to print fewer Rs 2,000 notes is seen as an attempt to prevent hoarding of the high-value currency and curb black money.
- ‘Tomorrow is the last day of hearing,’ says CJI Ranjan Gogoi in Ayodhya case: Muslim petitioners asked Supreme Court to restore Babri mosque, said they own the land.
- In Maharashtra poll manifesto, BJP proposes Bharat Ratna for Savarkar and five crore jobs: The saffron party also promised to confer India’s highest civilian award on social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.
- West Bengal governor says he was insulted at Durga Puja event hosted by CM Mamata Banerjee: Jagdeep Dhankar claimed he was made to sit on a separate stage during the programme on October 11, and was not shown on television even for a second.
- Modi promises to stop water from flowing to Pakistan, bring it back for farmers in Haryana: The prime minister accused the Congress of spreading lies about the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status.
- ED summons NCP leader Praful Patel for questioning about alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim’s aide: The former aviation minister, who was allegedly involved in a property deal with Iqbal Mirchi in 2006, claimed he had not received ‘any notice or summons’.
- Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo share 2019 Booker Prize as judges ‘flout rules’: Evaristo is the first black woman to win the prize, while 79-year-old Atwood is now the oldest person to get the award.
