Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pazalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, said the Kashmir Zone Police. The security forces carried out the operation after the district police provided specific intelligence inputs, PTI reported.

The suspected militants were identified as Nasir Chadru, Aqib Hajam and Zahid Hussain. The police claimed they were involved in “terror crimes”. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

Earlier in the day, suspected militants shot dead a labourer from Chhattisgarh in Pulwama district. It was the second civilian killing in Kashmir in less than two days. On October 14, a truck driver from Rajasthan was shot dead in Shopian. Suspected militants had also set his truck on fire. The truck driver, identified as Shrief Khan, was transporting apples. The police said one of the militants involved in the murder was reported to be from Pakistan.

Last week, two Lashkar militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora town.

