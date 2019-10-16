The big news: Supreme Court reserves verdict in Ayodhya title dispute case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The ED arrested P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, and the top court asked the Centre to produce orders related to shutdowns in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ayodhya dispute case after second-longest hearing in its history: The five-judge Constitution Bench that heard the matter said the parties in the case can make the rest of the submissions in writing in the next three days.
- P Chidambaram arrested by ED inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail in INX Media case: The Enforcement Directorate will seek the Congress leader’s release from Tihar Jail and subsequent custody.
- SC asks Centre to produce orders related to shutdown and detentions in Kashmir: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed but said the petitioners cannot seek ‘an appeal on executive orders concerning national security’.
- ‘Worst phase’ of Indian banks was under Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan, claims Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister alleged that during Rajan’s tenure as the RBI governor, loans were given just based on phone calls from crony leaders.
- UP Police accused of torturing man to death in front of his son, three officials suspended: The alleged incident occurred in Hapur district’s Pilkhuwa town on Sunday. The 35-year-old man was called for questioning in connection with a murder case.
- Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar defends cutting of trees for PM’s election rally in Pune: The minister claimed trees had been cut before for the rallies of former prime ministers and other political leaders.
- No vote will be held right now to authorise Trump impeachment probe, says US Speaker Nancy Pelosi: The White House has criticised the lack of a vote and vowed not to cooperate with what it claims is an illegitimate investigation.
- After VHP complaint, UP school principal suspended for allegedly making students sing poem by Iqbal: Pilibhit district officials said the action was taken because the headmaster did not make students sing the national anthem.
- Former PMC Bank Director Surjit Singh Arora arrested in Mumbai after questioning: The judicial custody of three other accused was extended till October 23.
- Ants found crawling over dead man’s eyes in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, CM orders inquiry: Five doctors, including a surgeon, have been suspended.