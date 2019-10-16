Suspected militants shot dead an apple trader from Punjab in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, PTI reported. This is the third civilian killing in Kashmir in less than two days.

The trader, identified as Charanjeet Singh, was killed in the district’s Trenz area around 7.30 pm, the police said. A man accompanying Singh was injured in the attack and was reportedly admitted to a district hospital in critical condition, they added.

Earlier in the day, suspected militants gunned down a labourer from Chhattisgarh in Pulwama district.

These killings came two days after a truck driver from Rajasthan was shot dead in Shopian. Suspected militants also set his truck on fire. The truck driver, identified as Shrief Khan, was transporting apples. The police said one of the militants involved in the murder was reportedly from Pakistan.

