The big news: Ayodhya verdict likely to come by November 17, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Punjab apple trader shot dead in Kashmir, and Congress attacked Modi for India’s decline on the hunger index.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ayodhya dispute case after second-longest hearing in its history: UP cancelled the leaves of field officers till November 30 hours after the Supreme Court reserved its verdict.
- Apple trader from Punjab gunned down by suspected militants in Shopian district: He was identified as Charanjeet Singh. A man accompanying him was injured in the attack, and is in critical condition.
- Rahul Gandhi says Global Hunger Index ranking reveals ‘colossal failure’ in government policy: India’s rank in this year’s Global Hunger Index dropped to 102, which is considered to be in the ‘serious’ category.
- SC asks Centre to produce orders related to shutdown and detentions in Kashmir: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed but said the petitioners cannot seek ‘an appeal on executive orders concerning national security’.
- P Chidambaram arrested by ED inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail in INX Media case: The Enforcement Directorate will seek the Congress leader’s release from Tihar Jail and subsequent custody.
- SC to pronounce verdict on plea seeking recusal of judge in Land Acquisition Act hearing on October 23: Advocate Shyam Divan, representing the petitioner, said that predisposition of a judge to hold a particular view gave rise to reasonable apprehension of bias.
- ‘Worst phase’ of Indian banks was under Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan, claims Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister alleged that during Rajan’s tenure as the RBI governor, loans were given just based on phone calls from crony leaders.
- Former PMC Bank Director Surjit Singh Arora arrested in Mumbai after questioning: The judicial custody of three other accused was extended till October 23.
- No vote will be held right now to authorise Trump impeachment probe, says US Speaker Nancy Pelosi: The White House has criticised the lack of a vote and vowed not to cooperate with what it claims is an illegitimate investigation.
- Ants found crawling over dead man’s eyes in MP’s Shivpuri district, CM orders inquiry: Five doctors, including a surgeon, have been suspended.