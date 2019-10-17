At least 35 expatriates died and four were injured in a collision between a private bus and a heavy vehicle in Medina on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency announced.

The vehicle was transporting 39 pilgrims when the accident took place in Al-Akhal Center in Medina, a holy city for Muslims. Most of the pilgrims were Arab and Asian pilgrims, a police spokesperson told Saudi state media, adding that “the competent security authorities with the support of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority” have dealt with the accident and have begun an investigation.

The injured pilgrims were admitted to the Al-Hamna Hospital.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. “Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia,” Modi said in a tweet. “Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured.”