BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said that resumption of bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan was subject to approval from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan.

“You have to ask that question to Modi ji and the Pakistan Prime Minister,” Ganguly said when asked about the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral ties during a media briefing. “Of course we have [to take permission], because international exposure [tours] is all through governments. So we don’t have an answer to that question.”

The last time both neighbours featured in a bilateral series was in 2012, when India hosted Pakistan for a limited-overs series comprising two T20Is and three ODIs.

Ganguly, who will take charge as BCCI president on October 23, had led India on the historic tour of Pakistan in 2004, the first bilateral series since the Kargil war in 1999 and India’s first visit to Pakistan since 1989.

Reacting strongly to the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, the BCCI, in what seemed to be a reference to Pakistan, had asked the ICC “to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates”.

The letter was sent at the behest of the three-member Committee of Administrators, tasked with supervising the affairs of the Board till fresh elections were held.

The CoA had also mulled over asking the ICC to boycott Pakistan from the World Cup.