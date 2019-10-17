A court in Delhi on Thursday gave the Enforcement Directorate former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram custody till October 24 in connection with the INX Media case, ANI reported.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also extended the judicial custody of the Congress leader by a week in the case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation, according to PTI. The two investigating agencies are conducting separate inquiries in the money-laundering case.

On Wednesday, the directorate had arrested Chidambaram in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after questioning him. The agency sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the Congress leader.

The 74-year-old former minister has been in jail since September 5 in connection with the case. He was arrested by CBI on August 21. Chidambaram’s judicial custody was set to end on October 17.

The case against Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case in May 2017 against P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, INX Media, and the company’s owners Indrani and Peter Mukerjea.

The CBI has alleged that there were irregularities in the foreign direct investment clearance granted to INX Media by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time. The agency has submitted purported emails between INX Media and a company belonging to Karti Chidambaram, claiming that these emails will “prove offences committed”.

