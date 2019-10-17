A look at the headlines right now:

BSF soldier killed by Bangladesh border guards, one constable injured: The incident occurred in West Bengal following a flag meeting called by the Bangladeshi forces at 10.30 am, hours after they apprehended three Indian fishermen.

P Chidambaram sent to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till October 24 in INX Media case: The court in Delhi also extended the Congress leader’s judicial custody by a week in the corruption case filed by the CBI. ‘It is necessary to rewrite history from Indian point of view,’ says Amit Shah: In an interview to News18 on Wednesday, he said the Centre was preparing for a nationwide NRC, and claimed that mob lynchings had not increased during BJP rule.

Centre is obsessed with trying to blame opponents for economic slowdown, alleges Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said this prevented the government from looking for a solution to ensure the economy’s revival.

‘Great, new deal’ secured for Brexit, says British PM Boris Johnson: European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker called it a ‘fair and balanced agreement’ for the European Union and the United Kingdom.

In India, 8.8 lakh children under five years – highest in the world – died in 2018, says UNICEF: The report, which was released on Wednesday, pointed out that malnutrition caused 69% of under-five deaths in India.

Any attempt by India to divert water flow will be considered an ‘act of aggression’, warns Pakistan: The country’s Foreign Office pointed out that it has ‘exclusive rights’ over the waters of Indus, Chenab and Jhelum as per the Indus Waters Treaty.

‘Ayodhya settlement offer is a win-win for Hindus and Muslims,’ says Sunni Waqf Board lawyer: Meanwhile, broadcasters’ body told TV channels to not speculate or show Babri demolition footage. Kashmir’s special status was scrapped in India’s interest, not for political gain, says Modi: The prime minister also alleged that people can now see through the scams of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. Indian diplomats brief US lawmakers on Kashmir situation, say reports: They sought answers to various concerns, including the restrictions in place in the state since the beginning of August.

