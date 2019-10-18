Top news: Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela transferred to Madhya Pradesh
The Supreme Court on Friday transferred Assam National Register of Citizens coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh. But it is not clear why the order was issued.
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said India has worked on the fundamental aspects of its economy but there were problems, such as long-term drivers of growth, that need to be focused on. This came three days after the global body lowered India’s growth rate projection to 6.1% for the 2019-’20 financial year.
Jammu and Kashmir: After three civilian killings, police chief asks traders to avoid interior areas
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday asked transporters not to go into interior areas of South Kashmir after the killings of three civilians this week. In three separate attacks this week, a truck driver from Rajasthan, a labourer from Chhattisgarh, and an apple trader from Punjab were killed in Shopian and Pulwama districts of the state.
Hapur custodial death: Murder charges to be filed against three policemen
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said they will file a murder case against three policemen involved in the alleged custodial death of a security guard in Hapur district on October 13. But some reports said seven policemen will be charged with murder. Pradeep Tomar, a resident of Pilkhuwa, was called to the station for questioning on Sunday in connection with a murder case. He died hours later after the policemen allegedly assaulted him.
Bangladeshi border guards claim they fired at BSF soldiers in ‘self defence’
Bangladeshi Border Guards on Thursday said they fired in “self defence”, hours after an Indian Border Security Force jawan was killed and another suffered injuries after a “flag meeting” incident between the two sides. Earlier in the day, Bangladeshi troops opened fire on a BSF party that was looking for a missing Indian fishermen allegedly captured by the BGB.
India worked on fundamentals of its economy, but more structural reforms needed, says IMF
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said India has worked on the fundamental aspects of its economy but there were problems, such as long-term drivers of growth, that need to be focused on. This came three days after the global body lowered India’s growth rate projection to 6.1% for the 2019-’20 financial year. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the country would have to continue including more women in the labour force. She said India has “very talented women, but they stay at home”.
Kolkata: Theatre actor accused of sexual harassment by student, quits as faculty at top college
Popular theatre actor and professor Sudipto Chatterjee has been accused of sexual harassment. The complainant – a student at privately-run Heritage College in Kolkata – alleged that the incident took place in March at Chatterjee’s home. Chatterjee resigned as faculty member of the college on October 15, a day after the student filed her complaint with the college authorities.
‘Congress is not against Savarkar, it only opposes his Hindutva ideology,’ says Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said the Congress was against the Hindutva ideology espoused by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and not the man himself. “As far as Savarkar ji is concerned, you would recall that Indira Gandhi had issued a postal stamp commemorating him,” Singh said at a press conference in Mumbai ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. “We are not against Savarkar ji, but we are not in favour of the Hindutva ideology that Savarkar ji patronised and stood for either.”
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO releases first illuminated image of lunar surface taken by spacecraft
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday released the first illuminated image of Moon’s surface taken by Chandrayaan-2’s Imaging Infrared Spectrometer payload. The spacecraft has started spectroscopic studies of the lunar surface, it added. “The image covers part of the lunar farside in the northern hemisphere,” said the space agency. “Few prominent craters are seen in the image.”
Mexico deports ‘an unprecedented’ 311 undocumented Indian immigrants
Mexico has deported 311 undocumented immigrants from India because of United States President Donald Trump’s hardline position advocating crackdown on the surging number of immigrants crossing into America. In a statement, Mexico’s National Institute for Migration said the 310 men and one woman were deported from Toluca City International Airport on a Boeing 747 aircraft to New Delhi on Wednesday. They were detained by authorities in the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Baja California, Veracruz, Chiapas, Sonora, Mexico City, Durango and Tabasco, it added.