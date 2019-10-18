A 33-year-old accounts officer of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited committed suicide in Hyderabad on Thursday due to alleged harassment by officials at the public sector company, police told PTI. A case was registered against the deputy general manager (finance) and six others on the basis of a complaint from the woman’s husband.

The employee, a native of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, hanged herself in her bedroom after bolting it from inside in Hyderabad’s Miyapur locality. Inspector of Police Venkatesh Shamala said the woman was found after her family broke open the door.

A suicide note has been found that blamed the company’s deputy general manager and six other employees for mentally harassing her, which forced her to end her life. The suicide note pointed to alleged surveillance as the woman claimed her calls were tapped and she was being spied on.

The woman also reportedly accused the officials of making vulgar comments at her and harassment by a few of her colleagues when she was working in Bhopal.

Miyapur Police registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and has initiated investigations.

