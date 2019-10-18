Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday sent a letter to the Centre, recommending Supreme Court Justice SA Bobde as his successor. Gogoi is set to retire on November 17, and Bobde is the second senior-most judge of the top court, PTI reported.

Traditionally, the sitting chief justice has to write a recommendation for his successor, according to ANI.

Gogoi, who was sworn in on October 3, 2018, was the 46th Chief Justice of India. With this recommendation, Gogoi has reportedly followed convention to recommend the name of the next senior judge after him.

Bobde is a former chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and is due to retire on April 23, 2021. He was elevated as a Supreme Court judge on April 12, 2013.

The Supreme Court judge received his Bachelor of Arts and law degrees from Nagpur University. In 1978, Bobde enrolled into the Roll of the Bar Council of Maharashtra. He practiced at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court for several years and was designated as a senior advocate in 1998.

In March 2000, he was elevated to the Bombay High Court bench as an additional judge. Bobde was sworn in as Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice in October 2012.

Chief Justice of India(CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is retiring on November 17, 2019.

