A look at the headlines right now:

CBI names P Chidambaram, 13 others in INX Media case chargesheet: The accused also include the Congress leader’s son Karti Chidambaram, and former media barons Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea. VHP says Hindu parties did not participate in any mediation effort in Ayodhya dispute: Reports had earlier suggested that the Hindu and Muslim litigants in the case had reached a settlement. But a Muslim parties’ lawyer said that except the Sunni Waqf Board, others have rejected a settlement. NASA astronauts conduct first all-women spacewalk, create history: The mission, expected to last nearly five hours, came seven months after a failed first attempt. Global anti-terror watchdog says Pakistan failed to deliver 22 of 27 targets, warns of blacklisting: The Financial Action Task Force said Pakistan needs to make significant progress by February 2020.

Piyush Goyal says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is Left-leaning, people rejected his views: Banerjee helped conceptualise the Congress’ minimum income guarantee scheme. The commerce minister said ‘it is not necessary that we agree with his thinking’. SC transfers Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh: When Attorney General KK Venugopal asked for a reason, CJI Ranjan Gogoi replied: ‘No order will be without a reason’.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice SA Bobde as his successor, say reports: Gogoi is set to retire on November 17, and Bobde is the second senior-most judge of the top court. Enforcement Directorate gets custody of HDIL owners Rakesh Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan in connection with PMC Bank scam: They allegedly created more than 21,000 fictitious accounts to hide loans from the crisis-hit lender, and failed to pay back the money.

BJP MLA Umesh Katti demands statehood for north Karnataka, cites inadequate flood-relief funds: The new state would include four districts of Maharashtra and 13 from Karnataka, he said.

Delhi zoo director transferred hours after a man entered lion enclosure: Renu Singh, an Indian Forest Service officer from the 1998 batch, will however remain in charge of the zoological park ‘till a regular incumbent is appointed’.