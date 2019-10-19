The big news: P Chidambaram, 13 others charged in INX Media case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Hindu parties in Ayodhya case say they didn’t participate in the mediation effort, and NASA created history with its first all-women spacewalk.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI names P Chidambaram, 13 others in INX Media case chargesheet: The accused also include the Congress leader’s son Karti Chidambaram, and former media barons Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea.
- VHP says Hindu parties did not participate in any mediation effort in Ayodhya dispute: Reports had earlier suggested that the Hindu and Muslim litigants in the case had reached a settlement. But a Muslim parties’ lawyer said that except the Sunni Waqf Board, others have rejected a settlement.
- NASA astronauts conduct first all-women spacewalk, create history: The mission, expected to last nearly five hours, came seven months after a failed first attempt.
- Global anti-terror watchdog says Pakistan failed to deliver 22 of 27 targets, warns of blacklisting: The Financial Action Task Force said Pakistan needs to make significant progress by February 2020.
- Piyush Goyal says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is Left-leaning, people rejected his views: Banerjee helped conceptualise the Congress’ minimum income guarantee scheme. The commerce minister said ‘it is not necessary that we agree with his thinking’.
- SC transfers Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh: When Attorney General KK Venugopal asked for a reason, CJI Ranjan Gogoi replied: ‘No order will be without a reason’.
- CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice SA Bobde as his successor, say reports: Gogoi is set to retire on November 17, and Bobde is the second senior-most judge of the top court.
- Enforcement Directorate gets custody of HDIL owners Rakesh Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan in connection with PMC Bank scam: They allegedly created more than 21,000 fictitious accounts to hide loans from the crisis-hit lender, and failed to pay back the money.
- BJP MLA Umesh Katti demands statehood for north Karnataka, cites inadequate flood-relief funds: The new state would include four districts of Maharashtra and 13 from Karnataka, he said.
- Delhi zoo director transferred hours after a man entered lion enclosure: Renu Singh, an Indian Forest Service officer from the 1998 batch, will however remain in charge of the zoological park ‘till a regular incumbent is appointed’.