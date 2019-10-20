The Indian Army on Sunday attacked terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after two soldiers and a civilian were killed in ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, The Hindu reported. Three civilians were injured in the firing in Ghundhishat village of Tangdhar district.

Four terror launch pads in Neelam Valley – opposite the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara – were destroyed in the strikes, News18 reported, citing unidentified officials. The launch pads reportedly belonged to militant groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed. The Army used artillery guns for the operation. According to reports, four to five Pakistan soldiers were killed and several others were injured.

“As a result, calibrated escalation of area weapons was undertaken by the Indian side in which terrorist launch pads, Pakistan Army posts giving incidental protection to these launch pads and certain gun positions were hit,” an Army spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that Indian forces caused heavy damage and casualty in Pakistan, according to PTI.

The Army said it retains “the right to respond at a time and place of its choosing” in case the Pakistan Army continues to assist infiltrators.

India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the incident, ANI reported.

Indian Air Force jets had last struck a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on February 26 in retaliation against the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Pulwama on February 14.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan to stop targeting civilians during ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. There were 296 cases of ceasefire violations in July, 307 in August, and 292 in September. Sixty-one cases of “calibre escalation”, which implies use of mortar and heavy weaponry, were also reported in the last month.

The central government said 2,050 cases of unprovoked firing were reported till September in which 21 lives were lost. A government spokesperson said Pakistan had been requested several times to abide by a ceasefire agreement signed in 2003.

