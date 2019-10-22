The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said government employees of the proposed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh would receive salaries as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.

The Union Territories will come into existence on October 31 as stated by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, which was passed by the government in August.

In his address to the nation on August 8, three days after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the benefits enjoyed by government employees of other Union Territories would be extended to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“Accordingly, Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has approved the proposal of payment of all 7th CPC allowances to the government employees of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh, which shall come into existence from October 31, 2019,” said the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The government said the move would benefit “4.5 lakh government employees, who are working in the existing state of Jammu & Kashmir”.

The ministry said Rs 4,800 crore would be spent to provide them the benefits. Out of that, Rs 607 crore will be allocated for children’s education allowance, Rs 1,823 crore for hostel allowance, Rs 1,200 crore for transport allowance, Rs 1,000 crore for leave travel concession, Rs 108 crore for fixed medical allowance, and Rs 62 crore for other allowances.

