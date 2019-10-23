The Election Commission ordered re-polling in five Assembly constituencies in Haryana on Wednesday, PTI reported on Tuesday. “In the polls which were held in Haryana on Monday, some shortcomings were noticed in five booths after which the Election Commission ordered re-polling in these booths,” said state Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet.

The re-polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in booth numbers 71 of Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency in Jind district, 161 of Beri constituency in Jhajjar district, 28 of Narnaul Assembly constituency in Narnaul district, 18 of Kosli in district Rewari and booth number 113 of Prithla in Faridabad district, said state Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet.

Results of the 90 Assembly seats will be declared on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission revised the overall turnout for the Assembly elections from 63.55% to 68.31%, reported The Tribune.

