Top news: Support India’s objectives but concerned about situation in J&K, says US
The biggest stories of the day.
The United States on Wednesday expressed concerns about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing towards the communication blackout, restrictions in movement and continued detention of political leaders in the Valley.
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Tuesday arrested the two main suspects who allegedly killed Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Uttar Pradesh last week. They were identified as 34-year-old Ashfaq Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh and 27-year-old Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan.
Live updates
Illegal phone tapping violates right to privacy, only allowed in case of public emergency: Bombay HC
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that tapping of telephones was only allowed in cases of public emergency or public safety. Observing that illegal phone tapping was an infringement of the fundamental right to privacy, the court quashed three orders passed by the Union Home Ministry allowing investigating agencies to intercept the calls of a businessman involved in a bribery case.
Kathua case: Jammu court orders FIR against investigators for allegedly torturing witnesses
A court in Jammu on Tuesday ordered the police to file an first information report against the members of the Special Investigation Team, which investigated the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, for allegedly torturing the witnesses.
J&K: US expresses concerns about Kashmir, criticises Pakistan for harbouring terrorists
The United States on Wednesday expressed concerns about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing towards the communication blackout, restrictions in movement and continued detention of political leaders in the Valley. Alice Wells, US acting assistant secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, made the comments during a hearing on human rights in South Asia.
Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Two main suspects arrested near Gujarat-Rajasthan border
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Tuesday arrested the two main suspects who allegedly killed Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Uttar Pradesh last week. The suspects were identified as 34-year-old Ashfaq Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh and 27-year-old Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan. Both are residents of Surat in Gujarat. They were arrested from the temple town of Shamlaji near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border. They were on the way to Gujarat after having reached Shahjahanpur from Nepal.
Haryana Assembly elections: Re-polling at five booths in five constituencies today
The Election Commission ordered re-polling in five Assembly constituencies in Haryana on Wednesday. “In the polls which were held in Haryana on Monday, some shortcomings were noticed in five booths after which the Election Commission ordered re-polling in these booths,” said state Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet.
‘An act of pinkwashing’: LGBTQI activists allege the far-right disrupted Kashmir event in London
Representatives of several Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex groups have written to The Independent, expressing concern about alleged far-right activists posing as queer individuals at a recent event in London and defending the Indian government’s crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir.
Employees of J&K and Ladakh Union Territories will get Seventh Pay Commission benefits, says Centre
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said government employees of the proposed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh would receive salaries as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.