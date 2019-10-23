The Kerala nun who accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape has complained to the state women’s commission alleging online harassment by the priest and his supporters, NDTV reported on Wednesday. Mulakkal, who was arrested in September 2018 for allegedly raping the nun at a convent in Kottayam, has been on conditional bail since October 2018.

“In some videos on YouTube, the photographs of the victim is used, which will reveal the identity,” the nun wrote in her complaint. “The videos are intended to disrespect, abuse, intimidate and influence the witness, victim and the investigation team.”

The nun said that these actions were a violation of the bail conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court and sought the women’s commission’s intervention. Mulakkal and his supporters also harassed and defamed the nuns in Kerala who supported her, the complainant added.

Meanwhile, a court in Kottayam has summoned the catholic priest on November 11, when the trial will begin.

The case

In June 2018, the police filed a case against Mulakkal after a nun from the Missionaries of Jesus congregation accused him of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 in Kottayam. The congregation is based in Punjab’s Jalandhar district but it runs two convents in Kerala’s Kottayam and Kannur districts. The alleged abuse took place in Kottayam.

Mulakkal has repeatedly denied the charges and accused the nun of exacting revenge on him for ordering an inquiry into a complaint against her. He has filed a complaint against the complainant and five other nuns, accusing them of framing him.

The Kerala Police had filed the chargesheet against Mulakkal on April 9, seven months after his arrest. The charges against the bishop include illegal confinement, rape, unnatural sex, detention of woman, and repeated sexual abuse of the complainant. The police had also submitted a 1,400-page supplementary document containing confidential statements.

