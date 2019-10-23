The big news: People in Delhi’s unlicensed colonies to get ownership rights, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said BSNL and MTNL would be merged, and Congress leader DK Shivakumar got bail from the Delhi High Court in a money laundering case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre announces ownership rights for 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi: Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government had been slow in implementing the plan despite announcing it in July.
- BSNL and MTNL to be merged, says Centre, will offer employees ‘attractive VRS package’: Union Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reassured the workers of the two telecom majors that the firms were not being shut down or disinvested.
- DK Shivakumar gets bail from Delhi High Court in ED’s money laundering case: The senior Congress leader will have to pay two sureties of Rs 25 lakh each.
- Thirty-nine people found dead in lorry container in Essex, driver from Northern Ireland arrested: The vehicle entered the Welsh town of Holyhead in the Isle of Anglesey on Saturday from Bulgaria, according to the police.
- Supreme Court to hear pleas against High Court order on Mumbai coastal road project after Diwali break: The top court dismissed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s request for an interim order to allow the city’s civic body to resume work.
- BSE asks Infosys to explain why it did not disclose whistleblower complaints: On Tuesday, Infosys Chairperson Nandan Nilekani said the first complaint dated September 20, had been placed before the company’s audit committee on October 10.
- MEA asked Teen Murti Library not to release Kashmir documents of India’s second Army chief, says activist: Sir Roy Bucher’s papers, compiled between 1947 and October 1949, may prove crucial to understanding Jawaharlal Nehru’s role in the 1947-’48 Kashmir crisis.
- FIR filed against former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat by CBI in horse-trading case: The agency also booked Rawat’s former Cabinet colleague Harak Singh Rawat and the journalist who carried out a sting operation on the Congress leader.
- No evidence of Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander in latest fly-by, says NASA: A scientist with the American space agency said their camera team also tried a detention technique to locate the Vikram lander.
- Mumbai Police arrest 33 mourners, book nearly 200 for violence at a funeral procession: The deceased had allegedly committed suicide after being unable to find his missing teenage daughter.