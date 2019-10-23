A look at the headlines right now:

Centre announces ownership rights for 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi: Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government had been slow in implementing the plan despite announcing it in July. BSNL and MTNL to be merged, says Centre, will offer employees ‘attractive VRS package’: Union Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reassured the workers of the two telecom majors that the firms were not being shut down or disinvested. DK Shivakumar gets bail from Delhi High Court in ED’s money laundering case: The senior Congress leader will have to pay two sureties of Rs 25 lakh each. Thirty-nine people found dead in lorry container in Essex, driver from Northern Ireland arrested: The vehicle entered the Welsh town of Holyhead in the Isle of Anglesey on Saturday from Bulgaria, according to the police. Supreme Court to hear pleas against High Court order on Mumbai coastal road project after Diwali break: The top court dismissed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s request for an interim order to allow the city’s civic body to resume work. BSE asks Infosys to explain why it did not disclose whistleblower complaints: On Tuesday, Infosys Chairperson Nandan Nilekani said the first complaint dated September 20, had been placed before the company’s audit committee on October 10. MEA asked Teen Murti Library not to release Kashmir documents of India’s second Army chief, says activist: Sir Roy Bucher’s papers, compiled between 1947 and October 1949, may prove crucial to understanding Jawaharlal Nehru’s role in the 1947-’48 Kashmir crisis. FIR filed against former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat by CBI in horse-trading case: The agency also booked Rawat’s former Cabinet colleague Harak Singh Rawat and the journalist who carried out a sting operation on the Congress leader. No evidence of Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander in latest fly-by, says NASA: A scientist with the American space agency said their camera team also tried a detention technique to locate the Vikram lander. Mumbai Police arrest 33 mourners, book nearly 200 for violence at a funeral procession: The deceased had allegedly committed suicide after being unable to find his missing teenage daughter.