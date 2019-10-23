Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday backed the demand of full statehood for Delhi, and prohibition in the national Capital, The Indian Express reported. Bharatiya Janata Party, an ally of Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), opposes the demand raised by Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

“Our party has always been in favour that Delhi should be given full statehood,”the Janata Dal (United) president said at a rally in Delhi, according to ANI. “We want statehood for Delhi similarly like we want special status for Bihar.”

Kumar claimed if Biharis living in Delhi stop working for a day, the whole city will come to a standstill. He said Biharis do a lot of work in the city that goes unnoticed.

The Bihar chief minister said prohibition should be implemented in the entire country. “Why should it not be implemented in Delhi?” he asked. “Alcohol is such a bad thing that we banned it in 2016. We implemented prohibition on the request of women. There has been a decline in domestic fights and law and order has also improved.” Bihar had implemented it from April 1, 2016, banning all liquor except toddy.

The Delhi Assembly elections are likely to take place in early 2020. In 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 of the 70 seats in the state.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.