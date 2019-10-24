Maharashtra Assembly elections: Counting of votes begin, early leads show BJP-Shiv Sena ahead
All exit polls have given the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition a clear majority.
Assembly elections for all 288 seats in the Maharashtra legislature were held on October 21. Counting of votes began at 8 am on Thursday.
All exit polls have predicted an easy victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance in the state. It remains to be seen whether the alliance manages to secure more seats than the two parties, contesting separately, did during the 2014 elections.
Here are the top updates:
Live updates
8.25 am: The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is now leading in 55 seats, and the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party in just 19 seats, NDTV reports.
8.15 am: Early trends show BJP-Shiv Sena alliance leading in 31 seats. The Congress-NCP is ahead in 14 seats, reports NDTV.
8.09 am: Postal ballots being counted at Colaba centre in Mumbai.
8.02 am: Counting of votes begins, reports ANI.
7.58 am: Ladoos ready at BJP office in Mumbai.
7.56 am: All exit polls predict an easy victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.
7.47 am: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says the BJP cannot rule the state without the Shiv Sena. “Even if the BJP somehow secures 180 seats from the 164 it is contesting, we will still be in the alliance and in power,” he sarcastically tells Hindustan Times.
7.39 am: Visuals from the Colaba counting centre in Mumbai.
7.22 am: This is how Maharashtra voted in 2014
7.20 am: A decked-up BJP office ahead of counting of votes.
7.17 am: Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat has written to the Election Commission on Wednesday, demanding that network jammers be installed in all Assembly constituencies till the counting is over, India Today reports. He has claimed that this would prevent EVM tampering.
7.12 am: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the BJP will not be able to form the government in Maharashtra without the support of his party, PTI reports. He has added that the Shiv Sena will win 100 seats, and the alliance will cross the 200-mark.
7.08 am: Counting of votes will begin from 8 am, and the Election Commission is likely to declare the result by 5 pm. A large number of sweets were prepared in the BJP office in Mumbai on Wednesday night itself, with the saffron party expecting an easy win, ANI reports.
7 am: The BJP has already declared that its incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will continue to lead the Maharashtra government if the saffron party returns to power, ANI reports. However, it will be interesting to see whether the Shiv Sena insists on a deputy chief minister.
6.55 am: The Election Commission has on Wednesday dismissed claims of tampering of electronic voting machines in Satara during voting on October 21. A number of voters had claimed that votes were cast in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party irrespective of the button pressed, according to reports.