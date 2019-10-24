Voting to elect the chairpersons of 283 block development councils in Jammu and Kashmir began at 9 am on Thursday amid tight security. These are the first elections being held in the state since the Centre revoked its special constitutional status in August, and the last before the state gets split into two Union territories on October 31.

The Congress, National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party have boycotted the polls. The polling will take place till 1 pm and results will be declared later in the day.

The polling was to be held in 310 out of the 316 blocks in the state, but 27 candidates have already been elected unopposed. In the remaining blocks, 1,038 candidates are in the fray. The councils are the second layer in Jammu and Kashmir’s three-tier panchayati raj system.

The voters comprise all the 23,629 panches and 3,652 sarpanches of the panchayats in the state. Till 11 am, the turnout was 50.39% in Udhampur, 53.88% in Reasi and 62.93% in Rajouri, The Indian Express reported.

Tight security has been put in place at all polling stations and for all panchayat officials who will vote in the elections, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, more than 260 public figures had appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to urge authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to postpone the Block Development Council elections till the situation in the state normalises.

Some of the prominent people who signed a letter are professors Ayesha Kidwai, Jayati Ghosh, Jean Dreze and Nandini Sundar, human rights activists Bezwada Wilson and Harsh Mander, and journalists P Sainath and Paranjoy Guha Thakurta.

“For democracy to be meaningful, it is imperative that elections are conducted in an atmosphere free of fear and intimidation, so that citizens can vote without fear, for candidates of their choice,” read the letter. “Given the unprecedented socio-political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, those conditions do not exist today.”

Several mainstream political leaders – such as former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, and Kashmiri bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal – were taken into custody or put under house arrest after the crackdown in August. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah was booked under the “public order” section of the Public Safety Act, which allows one to be detained for six months without trial.

