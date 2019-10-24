Congress candidate Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh on Thursday was set to win the Latur Rural Assembly constituency in Maharashtra by a more than one lakh votes. The None of the Above, or NOTA, option received the most votes after Deshmukh, who is the younger son of former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

As of 7.30 pm, Deshmukh had polled 1,33,161 votes while 27,287 voters chose NOTA.

Ravi Ramraje Deshmukh of the Shiv Sena was trailing the Congress leader at third with 13,335 votes while Done Manchakrao Baliram of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi was at fourth position with 12,755 votes.

NOTA option polled more votes than the Shiv Sena, the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Bahujan Samaj Party combined.

Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh’s brother Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh was leading from Latur City, leading his nearest candidate Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti of the Bharatiya Janata Party by more than 40,000 votes.

