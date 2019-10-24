Former Delhi University Professor SAR Geelani, who spent 22 months in jail in the 2001 Parliament attack case, died on Thursday following a cardiac arrest in Delhi, PTI reported.

“He passed away on Thursday evening due to cardiac arrest,” a family member told the news agency.

Geelani used to teach Arabic at Delhi University’s Zakir Hussain College. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

He was acquitted of all charges in 2003 after Delhi High Court found no evidence to connect him to the attack. The Supreme Court upheld the decision.

Geelani was also booked on sedition charges on February 16, 2016, for co-hosting an event at the Press Club of India to commemorate the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

