The Bharatiya Janata Party, which fell six seats short of the majority mark in the Assembly after results were declared on Thursday, claimed that Independent candidates in the state were going to side with the saffron party. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached Delhi on Friday to hold discussions with the party’s Working President JP Nadda and Haryana in-charge Anil Jain, ANI reported.

“People have given a mandate to BJP,” said party’s Haryana unit president Subhash Barala. “However, we will introspect on why did the party get seven seats less this time. Both the party and I will learn from [the] results of these elections. We will take steps to strengthen the party in the state.”

Several top ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party government lost their seats. The list included five-time MLA Ram Bilas Sharma in Mahendragarh, Cabinet minister Captain Abhimanyu in Narnaund, state BJP chief Subhash Barala in Tohana, and state ministers Kavita Jain, in Sonipat, Manish Grover in Rohtak, Karan Dev in Radaur, Krishan Lal Panwar in Israna and Om Prakash Dhankar in Badli.

While most exit polls had predicted a BJP win, the saffron party faced disappointing results in the state elections with only 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The ruling party, which expected to make a comeback, had a target of winning at least 75 seats in the state. The Congress won 31 seats, and the Jannayak Janta Party – which contested its first election – won 10.

The BJP reportedly asked those who won as Independents, which included six party rebels and Indian National Lok Dal President Om Prakash Chautala’s estranged brother Ranjit Chautala, to support it, according to The Indian Express. The party also purportedly received backing from Haryana Lokhit Party’s Gopal Kanda.

Meanwhile, the Congress hit out at the Independent leaders who would extend their support to the saffron party. “Independent MLAs who are going to be a part of the Khattar government are digging their own political grave,” Congress leader DS Hooda said. “They are selling the trust of people. People of Haryana will never forgive those who do so. People will thrash them with shoes.”

Following the declaration of the results on Thursday, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the numbers in Haryana as a victory of their development agenda. “As soon as the BJP once again forms the government in Haryana, public work will speed up through an honest and accountable government in the state,” Khattar said, according to The Indian Express.

BJP President Amit Shah had also indicated on Thursday that the party would stake claim to form the government in Haryana.

Haryana CM ML Khattar arrives at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi; He will hold a meeting with BJP Working President JP Nadda and BJP Haryana In-charge Anil Jain today. pic.twitter.com/lfXuHfnCVh — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party President Subhash Barala: Independent candidates have come with BJP. The government will be formed under the leadership of ML Khattar Ji. He is coming to Delhi today to hold discussions. pic.twitter.com/iDY0xrfj19 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

