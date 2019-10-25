Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Friday said he has not spoken to either the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Congress about extending his support to help them form the next government in Haryana after the state elections resulted in a hung Assembly, ANI reported. He said he will support any party that agrees on a common minimum programme with his party.

In Assembly elections held on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party fell six seats short of the majority mark of 46 needed to form the next government in Haryana. The Congress came second with 31 seats. Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, who won the Sirsa seat, said he and the Independent MLAs have decided to unconditionally support the BJP.

“Till now we haven’t spoken to anybody on this issue as national executive was not clear on the agenda,” Chautala said in a press conference in New Delhi. “Now we’ve been authorised, we’ll talk to concerned people. Hopefully in few hours or few days we’ll have positive result.”

“No one is untouchable for us,” Chautala said. “We will support whichever party agrees to implement our agenda as part of a common minimum programme.”

Chautala was elected as the leader of the JJP legislative party after his meeting with the MLAs. “All the 10 winning members have agreed to this,” he said.

