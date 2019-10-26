The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka and Goa on Saturday after cyclonic storm Kyarr intensified overnight.

As of 11.30 pm on Friday, the storm was about 200 km west of Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. “It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next five days,” the Met department added. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at various coastal districts of Karnataka, Goa, and South Konkan in the next 12 hours, India Today reported.

The Goa government issued a red alert late on Friday after the weather office warned the storm could turn into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” by Monday, Hindustan Times reported. Earlier in the day, power lines snapped and trees were uprooted across the state, including capital city Panaji’s arterial Dayanand Bandodkar Marg. According to reports, the damage mostly occurred in Panaji and Mapusa, a town in North Goa.

The police were deployed to rescue people marooned in low-lying areas even as almost 4,000 people on riverine islands remained stranded from the rest of the state as ferry services were suspended. “Three routes of ferry services connecting Ribandar-Chorao and Old Goa to Divar have been suspended,” an unidentified River Navigation Department official told the newspaper. “Besides another route from Camurlim to Agarwada has also been suspended.”

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said disaster management teams were on standby, IANS reported. An unmanned chemical tanker –

Nu Shi Nalini – reportedly carrying 3,000 tonnes of highly flammable liquid called naphtha continued to drift dangerously after its anchor snapped at Mormugao Port. “We have called the captain,” Sawant told reporters. “He should not leave Goa. We have summoned the owner of the ship too for inquiries.”

Four months ago, the Directorate General of Shipping had warned that Nu Shi Nalini’s anchor and its anchor cable might not be able to withstand storms during the monsoon, reported The Times of India. The assessment was mentioned by the directorate’s Mercantile Marine Department in an affidavit submitted to Kerala High Court.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka at least five people have been killed in storm-related incidents, The Hindu reported on Friday. The districts of Dharwad, Belagavi, and Uttara Kannada received moderate to heavy rain during the day.

On Saturday, the New Mangaluru Port Trust said it had rescued around 100 fishing boats and more than 1,000 people, and provided shelter in the harbour’s safe zone, ANI reported.

New Mangaluru Port Trust(NMPT): In the wake of present weather conditions around the west coast of India,New Mangaluru Port rescued around 100 fishing boats and more than thousand people, and provided shelter within the safe zone of the harbour. (Pic: NMPT) #CycloneKyarr pic.twitter.com/Wo1lek144c — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

SCS ‘KYARR’ over EC Arabian Sea moved WNW-wards with speed of 04 Kmph during past 06 hrs & lay centred at 2330 IST 25.10,19 near lat 16.4°N and long 71.5°E over EC Arabian Sea, about 200 km west of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) pic.twitter.com/ZfwvfECH7W — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2019