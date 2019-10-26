Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was unanimously elected the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Haryana on Saturday, PTI reported.

“We will go to meet the governor, and request him to invite us to form the government,” ANI quoted Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as saying after a meeting in Chandigarh.

Khattar, who reached the city earlier in the morning from New Delhi to attend the meeting, is likely to take oath on Sunday, NDTV reported.

Chandigarh: Manohar Lal Khattar has been elected BJP's legislative party leader. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/R1DPhZTKvL — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

Ahead of the meeting, BJP leader Anil Vij said the party would not enlist the support of Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda to form government in the state. “No question of including Gopal Kanda in the government, neither are we taking his support,” Vij said.

On Friday, BJP leader Uma Bharti had opposed Kanda’s inclusion in the ruling alliance, pointing out that he was facing serious criminal cases. Kanda is accused of abetting the suicide of Geetika Sharma, an air hostess who was an employee in his aviation company, and her mother.

Saturday’s developments came a day after the Jannayak Janta Party of Dushyant Chautala backed the Bharatiya Janata Party. Eight independent MLAs, including Kanda, have also extended their support to the party. However, Chautala put forth some conditions for extending support.

“No one is untouchable for us,” Chautala said at a press conference in Delhi. “We will support whichever party agrees to implement our agenda as part of a common minimum programme. The JJP will ally with any party that promises 75% reservation of jobs for Haryanvis in Haryana and continues with pension for senior citizens.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 40 out of the 90 seats in the state elections. The Congress came second with 31 seats, and the Jannayak Janta Party won 10 seats.

