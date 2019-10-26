The Noida Police said on Saturday that they have penalised the owners of over 250 vehicles, including two-wheelers, for putting up casteist or “aggressive remarks” or tampered number plates in Noida and Greater Noida, PTI reported. The police said the operation, carried out in Gautam Buddh Nagar, was part of “Operation Clean”, intended to ensure hassle-free traffic and check crime.

“As many as 133 vehicles, 100 in urban areas and 33 in rural areas, were challaned for having casteist remarks or words on them,” a police spokesperson said. “Another 91 challans, 78 in urban areas and 13 in rural areas, were issued against those having aggressive remarks on their vehicles. Also, 56 challans were slapped against owners of vehicles which were found having tampered number plates.”

Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said the practice of writing casteist or aggressive remarks on vehicles must be discouraged. “Such writings create a feeling of insecurity among people and becomes a nuisance,” he claimed. “Hence, we have taken action against them.” Krishna said such action will continue in the future.

The police also carried out checks at major jewellery shops, fuel stations and markets from 11 am to 11 pm, as it stepped up security checks and patrolling ahead of Diwali festivities.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.