Manohar Lal Khattar was sworn-in as the chief minister of Haryana for second straight time on Sunday with the support of Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party and Independent legislators, ANI reported. Chautala took oath as deputy chief minister at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh at 2.20 pm.

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Saturday invited the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the next government after Khattar and several legislators met him. “We collectively –including the BJP’s 40, JJP’s 10 and seven Independents, in all 57 MLAs – presented our claim before the Governor,” Khattar told reporters. Earlier in the day, the BJP held a meeting of its legislative party and unanimously elected Khattar as leader.

The BJP had won 40 out of the 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections, six short of a majority in the 90-member house. The Congress won 31 seats, and the Jannayak Janta Party 10 seats.

Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala was also granted furlough for a period of two weeks from Tihar Jail. He is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Ajay Chautala and his father OP Chautala were in 2013 convicted in the teachers’ recruitment scam and are currently serving 10 years in prison. They were found guilty of illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000.

At a joint press conference in New Delhi late on Friday, the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party alliance was announced. Chautala’s JJP had extended support to the BJP based on Common Minimum Programme which includes 75% reservation to local youth in jobs in Haryana and increase in old age pension.

BJP leader Anil Vij on Saturday also said the party would not enlist the support of Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda to form government in the state. Kanda, who faces two abetment-to-suicide cases, had offered his unconditional support to the BJP to form government. Some BJP members, Opposition leaders and several people on social media had rebuked the saffron party and accused it of double-speaking for its proposed alliance with Kanda.

