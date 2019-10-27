Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with Indian Army soldiers, PTI reported. The prime minister lauded the soldiers for their “monumental service” to the nation.

This was Modi’s first visit to the state since his government revoked its special constitutional status by hollowing out Article 370 of Constitution, and imposed restrictions on public movement and a communications blockade. Most restrictions have been lifted though the situation in Kashmir Valley has not normalised yet.

“Their vigilance and valour keeps our nation safe!” Modi tweeted. “I also spoke about the major steps our government is taking for the welfare of soldiers. Anecdotes about the courage of our soldiers are widely shared but do you also know about the stupendous efforts of our armed forces during natural disasters?”

The prime minister spoke to Indian Air Force personnel at the Pathankot Air Force Station on his way back from Rajouri.

“Prime Minister reached Bhimber Gali Brigade along the LoC in Rajouri district this morning to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers,” Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand told Hindustan Times. “The PM complimented the soldiers for guarding the frontiers and foiling sinister designs of the elements inimical to the nation.”

In 2014, after taking charge as prime minister, Modi celebrated the festival with soldiers in Siachen. The following year, he spent Diwali at the Punjab border on the same day as the 50th anniversary of the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

Sunday also marked Infantry Day, which commemorates the arrival of the first Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 to stop Pakistan-supported intrusions.

#Diwali is sweeter when celebrated with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/skO2SfcwJ3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019

Celebrated #Diwali with the brave soldiers of the Indian Army in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.



It is always a matter of great joy to be able to interact with these courageous personnel. pic.twitter.com/e9th01wwiy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019

