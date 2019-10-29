The big news: Boy stuck in Tamil Nadu borewell for over 80 hours found dead, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: An European Parliament delegation is scheduled to visit Kashmir today, and suspected militants killed a truck driver in Anantnag district.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two-year-old boy stuck in borewell in Tamil Nadu since Friday evening found dead: Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan said Sujith Wilson’s body was in a ‘highly decomposed state’.
- European Union delegation meets PM Modi and Ajit Doval ahead of Tuesday’s Kashmir: Opposition castigated the Centre for allowing the EU leaders to visit the state but not Indian parliamentarians from Opposition parties.
- Suspected militants gun down truck driver in transporting apples in J&K, fourth such killing in two weeks: The attack came on a day 19 civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Sopore.
- BJP and Shiv Sena meet Maharashtra governor separately for Diwali but deny discussing power tussle: Two Independent MLAs, meanwhile, declared support to BJP amid its power-sharing fight with Shiv Sena
- ‘Mind-boggling to see workers committing suicide,’ says Chandrababu Naidu: Three construction workers in Andhra Pradesh have allegedly committed suicide in the past five months because of unemployment.
- Assembly election results show that Congress’ decline is over, says Salman Khurshid: The former Union minister said the party needs ‘a clarity of unity and purpose’.
- Pakistan senator expresses doubts about Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death: Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik said he had not seen ‘any confirmation yet from ISIS’ but would be happy if the reports were true. Meanwhile, Twitter trolled The Washington Post for calling ISIS chief Baghdadi an ‘austere religious scholar’.
- Kerala nun expelled by congregation files second appeal with Vatican, seeks Pope’s views: In a letter to the prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, Lucy Kalappura sought an opportunity to appear in person before a tribunal.
- EU has agreed to extend Brexit till January 31, says European Council president: The UK could exit the bloc before the deadline if the British Parliament approves a deal.
- Naga National Political Groups ask state MLAs to clarify their position on Centre-NSCN(IM) talks: The groups asked the legislators to resign if they fail in their ‘constitutional duties and obligations’.
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.