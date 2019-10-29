A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Shiv Sena cancels meeting with BJP after Devendra Fadnavis refutes power-sharing deal in Maharashtra: The incumbent chief minister said BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena has not made any demands yet. 
  2. EU team of mostly nationalist parliamentarians visit Srinagar: Opposition parties in the country criticised the EU leaders, while a Liberal Democrat politician from the UK said he did not want to join a ‘PR stunt’.
  3. CRPF patrol party attacked by militants in Pulwama district of Kashmir, no casualties reported: The security forces personnel were stationed near a school where the Class 10 board exams were underway. 
  4. UN agency asks India to ‘fully restore’ rights denied to Kashmiris: The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said it has received reports of armed groups threatening residents trying to carry out daily activities.   
  5. After Sujith Wilson death, Madras HC raps Tamil Nadu government for ignoring rules about borewells: The court asked if the government needs a corpse to act on implementing each and every statute in its books.  
  6. J&K administration declined PDP’s request to meet Mehbooba Mufti, says party leader: PDP leader Ved Mahajan said the party had been told unofficially that its leaders will not be allowed to meet Mufti on October 30.   
  7. UK likely to go to polls in December as Opposition Labour Party agrees with PM’s plan: The British Parliament will vote on Tuesday to decide the dates.   
  8. Delhi air quality ‘severe’ in several areas, haze reported in many parts: According to the CPCB data, Anand Vihar in Delhi had the worst pollution, with an air quality index of 446, followed by Nehru Nagar, where it hit the 436-mark.   
  9. Women can travel for free in buses in Delhi now, scheme likely to be extended to senior citizens: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Opposition for questioning the motive behind his initiative, which comes ahead of elections in the Capital.   
  10. US disposes of remains of Islamic State chief Baghdadi, says no plans to release visuals of raid yet: The US military said photos and videos of the raid were going through ‘a declassification process’.    