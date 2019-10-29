The big news: Shiv Sena cancels meeting with BJP as tussle continues, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A team of right-wing MPs of the European Union visited Srinagar, and militants attacked a CRPF patrol party in Pulwama, but no one was killed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shiv Sena cancels meeting with BJP after Devendra Fadnavis refutes power-sharing deal in Maharashtra: The incumbent chief minister said BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena has not made any demands yet.
- EU team of mostly nationalist parliamentarians visit Srinagar: Opposition parties in the country criticised the EU leaders, while a Liberal Democrat politician from the UK said he did not want to join a ‘PR stunt’.
- CRPF patrol party attacked by militants in Pulwama district of Kashmir, no casualties reported: The security forces personnel were stationed near a school where the Class 10 board exams were underway.
- UN agency asks India to ‘fully restore’ rights denied to Kashmiris: The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said it has received reports of armed groups threatening residents trying to carry out daily activities.
- After Sujith Wilson death, Madras HC raps Tamil Nadu government for ignoring rules about borewells: The court asked if the government needs a corpse to act on implementing each and every statute in its books.
- J&K administration declined PDP’s request to meet Mehbooba Mufti, says party leader: PDP leader Ved Mahajan said the party had been told unofficially that its leaders will not be allowed to meet Mufti on October 30.
- UK likely to go to polls in December as Opposition Labour Party agrees with PM’s plan: The British Parliament will vote on Tuesday to decide the dates.
- Delhi air quality ‘severe’ in several areas, haze reported in many parts: According to the CPCB data, Anand Vihar in Delhi had the worst pollution, with an air quality index of 446, followed by Nehru Nagar, where it hit the 436-mark.
- Women can travel for free in buses in Delhi now, scheme likely to be extended to senior citizens: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Opposition for questioning the motive behind his initiative, which comes ahead of elections in the Capital.
- US disposes of remains of Islamic State chief Baghdadi, says no plans to release visuals of raid yet: The US military said photos and videos of the raid were going through ‘a declassification process’.