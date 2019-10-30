The big news: At least 5 migrant workers killed by militants in Kashmir, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Shiv Sena cancelled a meeting with BJP as tussle continued, and Britain will head to the polls on December 12 in bid to end Brexit impasse.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five migrant workers shot dead by militants in Kulgam, one injured: Earlier in the day, a CRPF patrol party was attacked by militants in Pulwama district. These incidents occurred on a day a team of mostly nationalist MPs from EU visited Srinagar. Opposition parties in the country criticised the EU leaders, while a Liberal Democrat politician from the UK said he did not want to join a ‘PR stunt’.
- Shiv Sena cancels meeting with BJP after Devendra Fadnavis refutes power-sharing deal in Maharashtra: The incumbent chief minister said BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena has not made any demands yet.
- UK Parliament approves snap general elections on December 12 in bid to end Brexit impasse: This will be Britain’s third election in four years as well as the first December poll since 1923.
- After Sujith Wilson death, Madras HC raps Tamil Nadu government for ignoring rules about borewells: The court asked if the government needs a corpse to act on implementing each and every statute in its books.
- India, Saudi Arabia establish Strategic Partnership Council, sign pacts on defence and aviation: Narendra Modi said in Riyadh that the United Nations needed reform and claimed some countries used the world body as a tool.
- ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s likely successor also killed, announces Donald Trump: Though the US president did not name anyone, reports said he was likely referring to ISIS spokesperson Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, who was killed on Monday. Earlier in the day, the US disposed off the remains of Baghdadi and said it had no plans to release visuals of the raid yet.
- UN agency asks India to ‘fully restore’ rights denied to Kashmiris: The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said it has received reports of armed groups threatening residents trying to carry out daily activities.
- Scheduled castes panel to summon Kerala DGP, chief secretary over 2017 rape-murder of minor sisters: The commission’s vice chairperson, after visiting the home of the deceased sisters in Walayar, alleged that the police were not showing interest in the case.
- Delhi air quality ‘severe’ in several areas, haze reported in many parts: According to the CPCB data, Anand Vihar in Delhi had the worst pollution, with an air quality index of 446, followed by Nehru Nagar, where it hit the 436-mark.
- Shashi Tharoor asks government to explain alleged cyber attack at Kudankulam nuclear plant: Officials at the power plant, however, denied the claim, which was made by a Twitter user.